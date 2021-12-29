Here's what the abbreviation SFS means

Social media is always producing new slang and acronyms like "FYP" and "IBF".You might have seen "SFS" written in comment sections on Instagram or even in Twitter posts.Here's everything SFS could possibly mean on the internet.The acronym SFS most often stands for "Shoutout For Shoutout." According to Urban Dictionary.it is "commonly used by Instagramers to request a return shoutout once a shoutout is provided to another Instagramer in an effort to get more followers" .In some contexts, SFS can also mean "So F****** Sweet" or "So F******* Stressed." Meanwhile, on e-commerce platforms, like eBay or Craigslist, SFS may stand for "Still For Sale"