Cristiano Rolando statue installed in Goa, sparks protest in the state | Oneindia News

The Statue of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was installed in Goa by minister Micheal Lobo.

The 410 kg statue which cost Rs.

12 lakh has created controversy and is met with protest in the state which is a former Portuguese colony.

#CristianoRonald #Goa #Football