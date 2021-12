Booster rollout continues amidst rise in infections in capital

Covid vaccination efforts continue at St Thomas' Hospital in London amidst rising infections with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, prompting 'surge hubs' to be set up at eight hospitals in England on Wednesday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

