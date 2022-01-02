Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Clip - Peter Ruins Runes

Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Clip - Peter Ruins Runes - Plot synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

US Release Date: December 17, 2021 Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch Directed By: Jon Watts