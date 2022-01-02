JSU Tigers ready for SWAC Hoops

The Jackson State women's and men's basketball teams start SWAC play this coming Monday against rival Alcorn State.
Both teams have performed well in non-conference play and feel confident to start their conference slate.
The Jackson State women's and men's basketball teams start SWAC play this coming Monday against rival Alcorn State.
Both teams have performed well in non-conference play and feel confident to start their conference slate.
Jackson State will play South Carolina State this weekend in the Celebration Bowl. SC State head coach Buddy Pough comments on the..