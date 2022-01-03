United Nations Security Council Vows To Prevent Nuclear War Amid Rising Global Tension

Al Jazeera reports that five of the world's nuclear powers have vowed to ensure that nuclear war is never waged in a rare joint statement.

The statement comes ahead of a planned review of a key nuclear treaty later this year.

On January 3, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China and France released a joint statement.

The permanent members of the United Nations Security Council said that avoiding nuclear war and reducing strategic risks were their primary responsibility.

The statement also said that the council aims to work with all countries to develop a global atmosphere of security.

We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented.

A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, United Nations Security Council statement, via Al Jazeera.

As the use of nuclear arms would have far-reaching consequences, we also confirm that nuclear arms – as long as they exist – should serve defensive aims, deterrence against aggression and prevention of war, United Nations Security Council statement, via Al Jazeera.

Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement that it hopes the pledge will reduce global tensions.

We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry statement, via Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reports that tensions remain elevated between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The U.S. and its allies have warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with massive coordinated sanctions.