2009 Epstein/Giuffre Deal Comes to Light, But Does It Actually Protect Prince Andrew for Sexual Abuse Allegations?
2009 Epstein/Giuffre Deal Comes to Light, But Does It Actually Protect Prince Andrew for Sexual Abuse Allegations?

Prince Andrew is being sued in civil court of alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl, but will his friendship with Epstein shield him from the suit?

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.