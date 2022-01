Hospitals declare critical incidents over staff shortages due to Omicron

Several hospital trusts have declared critical incidents - where priority services may be under threat - over staff shortages due to the Omicron variant.

Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was among them saying it faced "extreme and unprecedented" shortages expected to result in "compromised care".

Report by Czubalam.

