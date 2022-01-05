Surge in cases puts school districts to the test

Several school districts in Massachusetts are struggling to reopen following the holiday break as absences due to new COVID-19 cases and pool testing delays continue to climb.
Several school districts in Massachusetts are struggling to reopen following the holiday break as absences due to new COVID-19 cases and pool testing delays continue to climb.
A former director of the CDC said on Monday that the rise in Covid-19 cases will make it hard for students to return to in-person..
The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling on the state to shut all schools down on Monday, so that teachers, staff and..