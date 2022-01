Allu Arjuns PushpaThe Rise to make its OTT debut on THIS date

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa:The Rise" which was 2021's top-grossing film, will be streaming on the OTT platform from Friday, January 7.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to announce the news.

