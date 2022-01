PM security breach: Punjab govt forms committee; plea moved in SC, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia News

Supreme Court to likely hold a hearing tomorrow on the PM security breach in Punjab; Delhi Police sources said that the main accused Neeraj Bishnoi is arrested in the Bulli Bai app case; Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital is likely to report around 14,000 fresh Covid-19 cases today; A worrying number of doctors, hospital staff, and healthcare workers are among tens of thousands testing positive for Covid-19 every day.

