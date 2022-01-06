Astronomers Witness Supergiant Star Explosion for the First Time

'The Independent' reports that for the first time ever, scientists have witnessed a red supergiant star's explosive end.

The observation reportedly marks a major breakthrough in our understanding of a star's final moments.

Previously, it seemed that stars remained relatively calm before dramatically exploding.

The latest observations revealed bright radiation coming from the star prior to the event.

This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die, Wynn Jacobson-Galán, the study’s lead author, via 'The Independent'.

Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary type II supernova.

For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode, Wynn Jacobson-Galán, the study’s lead author, via 'The Independent'.

The doomed star was first spotted in the summer of 2020.

The University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy Pan-STARRS on Haleakalā detected vast amounts of light emitting from it.

Researchers were able to observe the star for several months before it exploded in a bright supernova.

Observations were also made by the nearby WM Keck Observatory on Maunakea.

It’s like watching a ticking time bomb.

We’ve never confirmed such violent activity in a dying red supergiant star where we see it produce such a luminous emission, then collapse and combust, until now, Raffaella Margutti, the paper’s senior author, via 'The Independent'