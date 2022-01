Labour on cost of living: 'Scrap VAT on domestic fuel'

Shadow cabinet minister Justin Madders says the UK is looking at a “perfect storm” of increased energy costs and tax rises in the next few months.

Mr Madders says Labour is calling on the government to scrap VAT on domestic fuel.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn