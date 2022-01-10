Face Mask Misinformation Could Be Putting You at Risk

When properly worn, face masks may be our best tool in protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19 infections.

In the age of disinformation, you might feel misled when it comes to facemasks.

Here are some common myths about facemasks and the truth about them:.

Myth 1: No Mask for the Fully-Vaccinated.

Remember when United States health officials said fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks?

Well, that didn't last very long.

With the onset of more infectious variants of coronavirus, officials updated their guidelines in response.

As COVID-19 vaccines aren't bulletproof in their efficacy, health officials have once again recommended everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Myth 2: Cloth Masks are Fine on Their Own.

Now that higher quality masks are more available to the general public, experts say it's time to ditch the cloth.

If a cloth mask is all that's available to you, experts say it's better than nothing, but maybe wear two.

Are they as effective as an N95?

No.

They have a degree of effectiveness.

And if that's the mask that's available to you, use it.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical officer White House, via CNN's State of the Union.

Myth 3: Only Sick People Need Masks.

With COVID-19, you may not experience any symptoms. Experts say that doesn't mean you aren't infected.

Wearing a mask in public is the courteous thing to do.

You could be COVID-19 positive and unaware of it