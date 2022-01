Biden’s Big, Bad, EXPENSIVE Coronavirus Failures Are Costing Us | Guest: Jack Helmuth | Ep 414

Since the inauguration, Joe Biden and his administration have been raking in the dough from Congress to battle COVID-19 and its variants.

But where exactly has that money gone and how can they possibly be asking for more at this point?

Stu Burguiere investigates.

Then, comedian and podcast host Jack Helmuth joins the program to remember the legacy of the late, great Bob Saget and to reflect on the state of modern (apology-riddled) comedy.