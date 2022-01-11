Black-ish S08E02 The Natural

Black-ish 8x02 "The Natural" Season 8 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Dre can’t seem to land a good pitch now that he’s moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself.

Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating who doesn’t necessarily meet her standards on an all-new episode of “black-ish” airs Tuesday, January 11th on ABC.

Starring: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne