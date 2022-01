Solo Winter Mountain Camping in a Storm - Gale Force Wind and Rain

A solo winter mountain camping during a storm with gale force winds and rain.

A great way to test my gear and revel in the beauty and power of mother nature.

I'll be back before Christmas so until then look after yourself and keep fighting the good fight.

You can take advantage of a free month of audible and keep whichever book you choose by using the link below 👇👇👇