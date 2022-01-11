From 'Alien Doll' To Basic Glam - Will I Hate It? | TRANSFORMED

A LOVER of all things 'otherworldly’, Freyja describes herself as a ‘space babe’.
But what happens when she ditches the alien look for a super girlie style?Freyja Hazel, 26, from Brighton, UK, has been dressing in the alien aesthetic for 10 years.
Drawing inspiration from sci-fi movies and exploring with makeup and different hairstyles, Freyja loves transforming herself into an otherworldly being.
Freyja told Truly: “I don’t associate myself with looking human.” For Freyja, transforming her style from alien to “super girlie” is something she’s never considered.
Before her current look, Freyja was a self-described goth - so ultra girlie is something she’s not used to.
“I avoid jeans and blouses, I prefer latex and PVC,” she admitted.
When faced with replacing her blue hair for a blonde wig and a stripped back makeover, Freyja’s love of her alien look is only reinforced further: “I think the new look is very cute but quite obviously isn’t me - I love my alien look!”