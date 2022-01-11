Biden Going to GA to Fight for "Voting Rights" - more propaganda from the left!

President Biden is scheduled to fly down to Atlanta today to give a speech pushing for the Democrats so-called Voting Rights bill - a bill they are desperate to pass to seize Federal control over elections.
President Biden is scheduled to fly down to Atlanta today to give a speech pushing for the Democrats so-called Voting Rights bill - a bill they are desperate to pass to seize Federal control over elections.
Sean Hannity: "It doesn't have anything to do with actual voting rights, and that's why Joe was in..
Watch VideoA deeply divided Congress is showing the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national..