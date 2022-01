Scottish Tories Leader won't 'support' PM if party attended

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross says he would not "in anyway support" the Prime Minister if allegations of him attending a party during lockdown are true.

He calls on Boris Johnson to be "up front and honest" with the public.

Report by Edwardst.

