Biden Plays To Southern Blacks With Racist Tones Against Republicans

Biden said the following: As a result, I question every political figure in the United States: How do you want to be remembered?

The Consequential Moments in History give a decision point for people.

Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King, Jr., or on the side of President George Wallace?

Do you want to be on John Lewis' or Bull Connor's side of the debate?

Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or on the side of President Jefferson Davis?