Microsoft Gaming Executive Says Netflix's Moving Into Games Has Big Potential

IGN reports that Phil Spencer, the current vice-president of gaming at Microsoft, thinks that Netflix's planned foray into the video game industry is a smart idea.

In a recent 'New York Times' interview, Spencer broke down the industry's continued growth and how it often sets trends for other tech companies.

I think it’s smart what [Netflix is] doing.

They’re buying some studios.

They’re learning about the creative process of interactive entertainment.

And I think it’s a very smart way for them to move into the space, Phil Spencer, Vice President of Gaming for Microsoft, via 'New York Times' Sway podcast.

Netflix is reportedly focused on creating content for the casual mobile market.

Recently, the streaming giant acquired the award-winning game studio Nightschool, which developed 'Oxenfree.'

According to Spencer, Netflix's existing cloud and community give its venture into gaming huge potential.

Netflix clearly has cloud.

Amazon has cloud.

Google has a real cloud capability.

But without content, community, and cloud, I think getting into gaming right now — and you can see this in what Netflix is doing, Phil Spencer, Vice President of Gaming for Microsoft, via 'New York Times' Sway podcast.

Spencer reportedly disagrees with comparisons drawn between Netflix and Microsoft's Game Pass.

I’d say the difference for us is in the business model of — you can buy every game that’s available on the subscription, which is a little different than a music subscription or a movie subscription, Phil Spencer, Vice President of Gaming for Microsoft, via 'New York Times' Sway podcast.

