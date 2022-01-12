Brahmos missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhapatnam | Oneindia News
India on Tuesday successfully test-fired an extended range sea to sea variant of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the recently commissioned stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam.

