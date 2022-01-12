Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci clash again.

In today's Senate hearings on Covid 19 Sen.
Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci go at it again.
In my humble opinion Fauci gets it handed to him once again.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dr. Anthony Fauci clash in today's Senate Health Committee hearing.
Senator Rand Paul and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have a heated exchange during a Senate health committee hearing about..