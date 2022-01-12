The Great Reset Is COMING & You Need to Be Prepared | Guests: Justin Haskins & Bobby Sausalito | Ep 567

As the world is focusing on COVID cases and supply chain shortages, Americans are not paying attention to the fact that freedom is in danger.

Justin Haskins, co-author of “The Great Reset,” joins to discuss what is really happening to our freedoms and how we can prepare ourselves.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID and continues to push for vaccination.

Dr. Fauci calls GOP senator a “moron” and then plays victim when Sen.

Rand Paul grills him.

When will Dr. Fauci get fired?

Potato shortages are happening, and the situation is more serious than simply not having potato chips or French fries.

Are you paying close attention?

Bobby Sausalito, comedian and internet personality, joins to talk about his fame and his Instagram brand @takenaps.