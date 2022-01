Monday Musings: 01/10/2021 - Marshall Fire, California DOH, Covid, Economy

Marshall area fire mitigation plan not updated in 10 years, California Department of Health's new guidelines allow covid positive healthcare workers to work, falling rocks kill 6 in Brazil, Justice Sotomayor misstates number of covid cases in kids, CDC can't tell us if people are in the hospital with or because of covid, White House slammed for misleading graphic on the economy, and a bit about the global potato shortage.