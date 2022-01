Boris Johnson repeatedly asked to resign at PMQs

Boris Johnson fielded multiple calls for his resignation during a dramatic PMQs on Wednesday.

Members across the opposition benches repeatedly urged the PM to quit, after he admitted attending a garden party at Number 10 during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Report by Buseld.

