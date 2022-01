Boris Johnson apologises for Downing Street party

Boris Johnson has offered a "heartfelt" apology to Parliament and the public, after admitting he attended a drinks party in the Number 10 garden during the May 2020 Covid lockdown.

He told MPs ahead of PMQs: "I must take responsibility ... I believed implicitly that this was a work event ... with hindsight, I should have sent everybody back inside." Report by Buseld.

