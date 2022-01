Labour astonished No. 10 hosted so many parties in lockdown

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy wonders how it was possible "there were so many parties" at No.

10 during lockdown after allegations of a birthday party for Boris Johnson emerged.

He points out the Queen "didn't have a birthday party" and that only Downing Street had a "cavalier approach" to the rules.

Report by Edwardst.

