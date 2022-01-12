Scottish Tory leader calls for Johnson to resign

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has joined calls for Boris Johnson to step down as prime minister, following his admission that he attended a party in the Number 10 garden in the height of lockdown.
Douglas Ross said on Wednesday: "I don't think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives and prime minister, asking people to follow the rules and guidance of his government, when I don't believe he did." Report by Buseld.
