Indemnity Movie

Indemnity Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A traumatized ex-firefighter in Cape Town wakes up next to his wife's murdered corpse, with no recollection of what transpired.

Labeled as the prime suspect, he goes on the run and is soon hunted by a notorious police chief and an unknown third party.

He must now fight for his life and find out who killed his wife before a conspiracy changes the course of a nation forever.

Directed by Travis Taute starring Jarrid Geduld, Gail Mabalane, Andre Jacobs release date February 11, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)