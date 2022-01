Covid-19: China puts people in 'metal boxes' at quarantine camps | Oneindia News

China is taking severe measures to tackle Covid-19 cases as the country prepares to host the winter Olympic games in a month.

China is reportedly putting suspected Covid-19 patients in metal boxes to isolate them and prevent spread of the disease in order to enforce its zero Covid policy.

