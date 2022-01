Labour: You can tell when PM lies as his lips are moving

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting says Boris Johnson is "the most untrustworthy politician [he] has ever met" accusing him of knowingly lying and consciously misleading MPs and the public.

He said he was not holding his breath for the prime minister to resign, calling on Conservative MPs to have the "good sense and judgement" to realise he is unfit for office.

Report by Alibhaiz.

