Amanda Holden explains leg injury

Amanda Holden, 50, explained how she hurt her leg after falling over while running to her hot tub in the nude.The Britain’s Got Talent judge said she couldn’t be bothered to put anything on so decided to quickly dash down the garden for a session in the tub.But she came a cropper when she slipped on some black ice and fell.Read more: Amanda Holden shares rare photo of husband on their wedding anniversary.