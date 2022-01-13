Severe snowstorms are hitting northern and western Japan

A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to some parts of northern to western Japan on the Sea of Japan side on Thursday.
Snowfall may accumulate rapidly overnight, creating potentially hazardous conditions for motorists.
A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to some parts of northern to western Japan on the Sea of Japan side on Thursday.
Snowfall may accumulate rapidly overnight, creating potentially hazardous conditions for motorists.
A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to some parts of northern to western Japan on the Sea of Japan side on Thursday. Snowfall may..