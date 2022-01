Questions raised over CDC's mixed messaging on COVID safety

Mixed messaging and poor communication continue to come from the CDC and the lack of consistency on COVID rules is raising lots of questions.

CDC Director, Rochelle Walinsky has been under fire in recent days for comments seemingly downplaying the negative effects of the Omicron variant despite pushing for restrictive public health measures.

One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond about the CDCs apparent flip-flopping.