Ghosts S01E13 The Vault

Ghosts 1x13 "The Vault" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Just as Sam and Jay are set to host a friend’s wedding that could get their B&B business off the ground, the ghost of Hetty’s husband, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), tries to ruin it, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, January 20th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar