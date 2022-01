Lamborghini flame trail

Full Throttle Cars — Ghostrider is an anonymous philanthropist and exotic car owner who loves his Lamborghini AVentador SV.

And being a big kid at heart, he likes to have fun with his car in unusual ways.

When he discovered that the exhaust heat from his 700hp machine could light objects on fire, he decided to show his friend, Dave.

Dave is also a big kid at heart, so it wasn't a surprise that he readily agreed to bring his GoPro and see what the two of them could accomplish.