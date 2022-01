Beautiful Woman Catches Keeper Blue Fish. #oceancity #Bluefish #oceancityfishing

My beautiful wife caught a beautiful keeper blue fish while we were fishing in Ocean City Maryland.

My wife (The Expert Fisherwoman) caught this blue fish on some cut up squid on a 1/2 ounce jig head.

We didn't see a school of Blue fish like we normally do, this was a rougue blue fish that was caught during slack tide for some reason.

#Oceancityfishing #Bluefish #shorts #youtubeshort #fishing #saltwaterfishing