War Begins, Russian forces now surround Ukraine on three sides

Russian forces now surround Ukraine on three sides, and Western officials fear a military operation could start as soon as this month.

A build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine has raised concerns among Western and Ukrainian officials that the Kremlin might be preparing for significant military action, possibly an invasion.

This map, compiled by The New York Times, shows troops, tanks, and heavy artillery moving into positions that threaten to widen the conflict in Ukraine's east as well as potentially open a new front on Ukraine's northern border, closer to the capital, Kyiv.