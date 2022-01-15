The higher the vaccination rate, the higher rate of Covid

This is what is perplexing the experts.

Why are 95% of the antigen tests becoming positive with those who have been vaccinated?

Could it be because waning immune systems as opposed to waning vaccines?

Could it be because the vaccines and boosters are obliterating the vaccinated’s immune system and now they are susceptible to weak pathogens?

The experts should figure this out before it’s too late but unfortunately, the narrative continues to stand behind the vaccines and boosters are making people stronger.

It’s sad to see this happening before my eyes.