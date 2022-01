Texas TL in Exile Ep 6

The guest this time on the podcast is David Codrea, one of the two who broke the Fast and Furious scandal that could have cost Obama his presidency.

David sheds light on the scandal in the light of new information concerning the Mexican indictments of former top law enforcement officials who were tied to the scandal.

His work can be found at https://waronguns.com and https://ammoland.com