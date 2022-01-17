A VEGAN CRUISE in FRANCE: Rollin' With It

Ah… what a great spontaneous vacation for two veg-heads: a river cruise through southern France, with gourmet all-vegan feasts effortlessly appearing three times a day!

But wait til they venture beyond the ship's vegan bubble.

An entertaining look at Le France through the eyes of naive American vegans "rolling with" the rainy season, a restricted diet, ignorance of French, minimal advance planning and, finally, a rogue virus potentized by the ancient mold of a thousand-year old cathedral ( in retrospect, this was probably one of the first COVID cases in Lyon....and they ate at at least 4 Chinese restaurants....) Join them as they dip their toes into the middle ages and caution viewers "Do Not Enter", meet budding young French vegans who share their passions and challenges, savor synchronicities, and knock heads (literally) with Tahitians at 30,000 feet.

Sprinkled with humor and interesting musings, watch it all the way through.