VIOLIN MADNESS Movie

VIOLIN MADNESS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Street musician Ben Barnes from San Francisco who was once a rising rock star (working with Jason Newsted from Metallica, Les Claypool and Primus) got quickly forgotten and ghosted by everyone due to a sudden severe mental disease called “bipolar disorder” that also affects almost 6 millions Americans every year.

Despite of his suicide attempts (jumping in front of the train) and occasional hospitalizations he keeps on fighting back for his life armed with only thing left under his control - his music.

Directed by Sergei Safiullin.