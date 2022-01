North Korea tests 2 ballistic missiles, 4th test in a month | Oneindia News

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North likely fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

