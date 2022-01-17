Italian Studies Movie Clip - Alina Meets Simon

Italian Studies Movie Clip - Alina Meets Simon - Plot synopsis: From award-winning filmmaker Adam Leon, ITALIAN STUDIES is a lyrical film about dislocation, connection, and the elusive nature of identity.

While visiting New York City from her native London, writer Alina Reynolds (Academy Award®-nominee Vanessa Kirby) inexplicably loses her memory and suddenly becomes unmoored and adrift on the streets of Manhattan with no sense of time or place — or even her own name.

As Alina’s consciousness swings between imagined conversations, fragments of her own short stories and the bustling city around her, she finds an anchor in charismatic teenager Simon (Simon Brickner).

Drawn to the lost woman, Simon soon introduces Alina to his free-spirited group of friends, and together they make their way through a disorienting cityscape full of life, beauty, and music.

Starring Vanessa Kirby Now playing in theaters and on demand