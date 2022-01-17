Supreme Court Rules on Biden's Vaccine Mandates

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private business.
But they decided to uphold the vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The Supreme Court rules on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals decision to lift the stay placed on the Biden vaccine mandate. They..