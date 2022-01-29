Ep.443 | COVID19 IS OVER & JOE ROGAN IS CALLING IT A WRAP

In this video-based podcast episode, I discuss Joe Rogan and how he is spearheading the truth on COVID and about the plandemic and how it is over which is the reason why mainstream media MSM is on a witch hunt by making hit pieces to demoralize him and his guests so the entire can of worms doesn't emanate to his listeners and constituents which are international with 200 million listens a month.

Second I discuss the Convoy in Canada 50 miles long and how this is a huge deal for change and may wake up Canadians from taking the vaccine just to be a good sport.

Lastly, I discuss the OSHA repeal and U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the vaccine mandate on corporations 100+ and how it is going to threaten corporations from enforcing vaccine mandates because if their employees have adverse effects then they can be sued in a class action.

COVID IS OVER and 2022 will be the last year of pandemic regardless of variants since it's weaker than the flu.

Enjoy!!!