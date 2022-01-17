Is Ukraine Biden's Wag The Dog Moment? Let's Hope Not | Ep 318
On Martin Luther King Day, Drew reviews some of MLK&apos;s prominent quotes and the vision behind them while describing how disappointed King would be with the U.S. populous today, albeit on a different front.

Then, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia heat up, the big question remains &quot;what will the U.S. do in response?&quot; Is this an opportunity for Joe Biden to distract from his failures at home?

Let&apos;s hope not.

Drew describes why it would be a terrible idea on a number of levels.

Plus, a radical attacked and held a Rabbi and several others hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX over the weekend, while demanding the release of an associate who has been linked to al-Qaeda.