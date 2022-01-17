Is Ukraine Biden's Wag The Dog Moment? Let's Hope Not | Ep 318

On Martin Luther King Day, Drew reviews some of MLK's prominent quotes and the vision behind them while describing how disappointed King would be with the U.S. populous today, albeit on a different front.

Then, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia heat up, the big question remains "what will the U.S. do in response?" Is this an opportunity for Joe Biden to distract from his failures at home?

Let's hope not.

Drew describes why it would be a terrible idea on a number of levels.

Plus, a radical attacked and held a Rabbi and several others hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX over the weekend, while demanding the release of an associate who has been linked to al-Qaeda.