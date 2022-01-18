The New CO HQ Before Improvements

We are finally in!

I’ll have one more final walkthrough in a few weeks when I’m done.

I’ll be putting in an all new CO set out back, a whole smart home including sangsung smartthings, ryobi garage door opener system, smart door locks, nest thermostat, tons of lutron caseda smart switches and remotes, bulbs, under cabinet lighting plus a ton of general upgrades to the home features along the way.

We are staying here a long time so I’m doing it right from the start!

